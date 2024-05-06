Home

News

Hemant Soren Approaches Supreme Court To Challenge High Court Order

The former Jharkhand CM is currently in judicial custody in a money laundering case.

Advertise here To book Call 6291968677

Hemant Soren (File)

Hemant Soren: Former Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Monday approached the Supreme Court following the dismissal of his bail petition by the Jharkhand High Court.

Former Jharkhand CM is currently in judicial custody in a case related to a money laundering case linked to an alleged land scam.

Kapil Sibal, the Senior Advocate, appearing for Hemant Soren presented the bail plea before a three-judge bench headed by Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud and comprising of Justices JB Pardiwala and Manoj Misra said it would look into the request.

Earlier on May 3, the bail plea of the JMM leader was rejected by the Jharkhand High Court in which he had challenged his arrest by the Enforcement Directorate (ED).

Earlier on May 3, the bail plea of the JMM leader was rejected by the Jharkhand High Court in which he had challenged his arrest by the Enforcement Directorate (ED).

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) had filed a complaint under section 174 of IPC against former Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren on February 19 for deliberate non-compliance with multiple summons issued to him.

Earlier, the Enforcement Directorate moved the Jharkhand High Court challenging the First Information Report registered against its officials based on a complaint by former Chief Minister Hemant Soren alleging “harassment” by the probe agency and accusing them of “maligning” his entire community.

Hemant Soren was arrested by the ED on January 31, 2024, in an alleged money laundering case related to an 8.86-acre plot of land in Ranchi that the ED alleged was illegally acquired by him.







