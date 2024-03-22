Rouse Avenue Court Sends Delhi CM To 10-Day Custody

live

Stay tuned to India.com as we bring you all the the updates from the fallout of Delhi Chief Minister and AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal’s arrest by the Enforcement Directorate.

Advertise here To book Call 6291968677

Arvind Kejriwal Arrest LIVE Updates: The Aam Aadmi Party has called for a nationwide protest against the arrest of its National Convenor and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. The party also urged people to “gherao” the offices of the ruling BJP across the country to protest against Kejriwal’s arrest by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on late Thursday night.

The protest call was issued by AAP’s Delhi unit convenor Gopal Rai, who termed Kejriwal’s arrest as the “announcement of dictatorship” by the Narendra Modi government and the dubbed it as the unequivocal ” murder of democracy”.

“I appeal to the countrymen to protest outside BJP offices across the country against this dictatorship. We will gather at the AAP office at 10 am on Friday and then protest outside the BJP headquarters,” Gopal Rai said.

“If Kejriwal can be arrested, anyone can be arrested and their voice can be suppressed. From today, the fight has begun. Arvind Kejriwal is not a person, but an ideology,” he added.

Arvind Kejriwal was arrested by the ED in an purported money-laundering case linked to the alleged Delhi excise-policy “scam” on Thursday night. Kejriwal was taken to the probe agency’s headquarters in the national capital at around 11:PM, according to officials.

The Kejriwal’s arrest, first of a sitting chief minister, came hours after the Delhi High Court refused to grant protection to the AAP supremo’s from any coercive action by the federal agency.

Stay tuned to India.com as we bring you all the the updates from the fallout of Delhi Chief Minister and AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal’s arrest by the Enforcement Directorate.







