Santosh Deemed to be University Elevates Dental Education with Exclusive Opportunity at AEEDC Dubai

Santosh Deemed to be University is proud to announce that its top three dental students, Phunchok Dolma, Rupal, and Pawan Pal, have been honored with a fully sponsored trip to the prestigious UAE International Dental Conference and Arab Dental Exhibition (AEEDC), taking place from February 6th to 8th, 2024. This recognition is part of the Universitys commitment to fostering excellence in dental education and providing unparalleled opportunities for its students. Dr. Natasha Gambhir and Dr. Chetna Arora, esteemed faculty professors, will accompany the students on this enriching endeavor.

Embarking on Dental Brilliance, team of Santosh Dental College Scholars and Faculty members lead towards AEEDC Dubai 2024 Triumph

The AEEDC Dubai Conference is renowned as ‘The Largest Annual Scientific Dental Conference and Exhibition in the World,’ offering attendees a chance to engage with prominent figures in the global dental industry and explore cutting-edge technologies. The event will feature an International Poster Presentation, research workshops, and a bustling exhibition floor, providing a transformative experience for the future dental professionals.

Dr. P Mahalingam, Founder Chairman of Santosh Deemed to be University, expressed his enthusiasm for the selected students, “I congratulate and wish great luck to our team of students and faculty as they prepare for the AEEDC Dubai Conference. Our annual policy is a testament to our dedication to nurturing leaders in the dental field. These distinguished toppers, with their exemplary performance, embody the spirit of our institution. With our support, we strive to inspire a future adorned with dental excellence.”

The toppers, Phunchok Dolma, Rupal, and Pawan Pal, have shown outstanding academic and clinical prowess during their time at Santosh Dental College. Their involvement in university events, leadership roles, and commitment to excellence have not only earned them this honor but have also set a high standard for their peers.

Prof (Dr) Akshay Bhargava, Dean, Dental Collegealso stated, “In the pursuit of our vision to foster motivation, innovation, and global education in accordance with national educational guidelines, Santosh Dental College is proud to provide a unique student-centric learning experience. As we send our top students to foreign destinations, exemplified this year by their participation in AEEDC in Dubai, engaging in competitive poster and paper presentations. The selection of these outstanding individuals underscores our unwavering dedication to excellence, supported by our esteemed faculty and state-of-the-art infrastructure. Our institution not only delivers top-tier dental education but also nurtures a fervor for continuous learning, inspiring students to make a meaningful impact. These academic achievers stand as a testament to our commitment to produce competent professionals poised to make a global difference.”

Dr Rajiv Ahluwalia-Dean Student Welfare highlighted the significance of this opportunity, “We are proud to sponsor our three exceptional academic achievers for this international experience, continuing our tradition of global representation as seen last year in Zurich and Cologne. This initiative underlines our commitment to shaping future leaders in dentistry.”

The purpose of this trip extends beyond academic enrichment; it is a multifaceted experience designed to advance their careers, enhance personal growth, and offer networking opportunities with professionals from around the world. This journey to AEEDC Dubai symbolizes Santosh Deemed to be University’s dedication to expanding the horizons of its students, providing them with a global perspective on dentistry.

Santosh Deemed to be University is excited to see how this experience will inspire and equip its students to contribute to the dental profession on an international stage. We wish Phunchok Dolma, Rupal, and Pawan Pal the best of luck as they embark on this educational adventure, confident that they will represent our institution with distinction.

About Santosh Deemed to be University

Santosh Deemed to be University is a premier University situated in the Delhi NCR which is well connected by NH9 and NH24. It is an NAAC Accredited University. Santosh Group of Institutions comprises of Medical College and Hospital, Dental College and Hospital, Paramedical and Para dental colleges. Currently, more than 90 programs are running in various fields at Undergraduate, Postgraduate, and Ph.D. levels. In 2019 the University was assessed by the University Grants Commission and was awarded a “GOOD” Grade. The University also actively excels in the field of research with over 600 publications, 61 Copyrights, and 25 published Patents filed in the last 3 years. Santosh Startup Forum provides opportunities for young and innovative entrepreneurs. The University imparts quality education and ignites young minds for a holistic future and as an outcome, several alumni hold top positions globally in the fields of Academics, Research, and Clinical placements. The University also hosts the National Dental Bioethics Unit, (formerly) UNESCO chair in Bioethics-Haifa.