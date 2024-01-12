InternationalNational

Saudia has Obtained a License to Provide Hajj Services for Pilgrims in Makkah, Medina, and Holy Sites

Saudia Hajj and Umrah, a subsidiary of Saudia Group, dedicated to enhancing the experience for pilgrims, has obtained a license from the Ministry of Hajj and Umrah to serve 10,000 pilgrims.

The announcement follows the recent launch of Saudia Hajj and Umrah, signifying a groundbreaking moment in the Kingdoms commitment to enhancing the pilgrimage experience.

Saudia Hajj and Umrah ensures the delivery of high-quality services to pilgrims which include offering packages that cover flight bookings at both domestic and international airports, accommodation, transportation between cities, and organizes visits to Islamic historical sites.

Amer AlKhushail, CEO of Saudia Hajj and Umrah, said, “We are pleased to have obtained this license from the Ministry of Hajj and Umrah to expand our services for pilgrims. This marks a historic milestone for Saudia as we aim to ensure the provision of high-quality services that address the needs and requirements of pilgrims. We will offer a platform that seamlessly integrates with the services and systems offered by relevant entities dedicated to serving pilgrims.”

