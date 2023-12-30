SBI Foundation & C-CAMP Launch Nationwide AMR Challenge for Innovations in India’s Fight Against Antimicrobial Resistance

SBI Foundation and C-CAMP proudly announce the initiation of the inaugural India AMR (Antimicrobial Resistance) Challenge 2024, unveiling a joint effort to combat the growing threat of AMR. Under the banner of the India AMR Innovation Hub (IAIH), anchored by C-CAMP and chaired by the Principal Scientific Adviser (PSA) to the Govt. of India, this landmark initiative aims to identify and support mid to late-stage startups, companies, and innovators pioneering technologies against AMR.

The program, launched in New Delhi earlier this year, marks the first step of a comprehensive strategy under the Innovators for Bharat program by SBI Foundation. The inaugural edition of the AMR Challenge will be open to solutions for challenges spanning domains of I) AMR in Human Health II) AMR in One Health, and III) Late-stage Innovations in AMR.

Calling innovators to join the India AMR Challenge 2024 and a win up to Rs. 50L investment, mentorship, and global exposure. Apply by Jan 21, 2024

Dr. Taslimarif Saiyed, Director & CEO of C-CAMP, expressed enthusiasm, stating, “We are excited to see the nationwide AMR Challenge in One Health being initiated with SBI Foundation. C-CAMP has a long history of identifying and nurturing world-class innovative AMR solutions from India. With this call, our support frameworks will expand beyond early-stage innovations to mid and late stage technologies in the last mile to market. This is of critical importance since the alarm bells on AMR are ringing across the world and more so in developing economies like India. We have no time to lose in bringing promising technologies to the mainstream in public health initiatives.“

Participants in the SBI Foundation-C-CAMP AMR Challenge 2024 stand to gain substantial investment funding of up to Rs. 50 Lakh, mentorship from national and international experts, networking opportunities, validation studies, and pathways for commercialisation and deployment. Solutions sought must demonstrate a Technology Readiness Level (TRL) of >3, signifying technology demonstration and beyond.

Mr. Sanjay Prakash, Managing Director of SBI Foundation, articulated the foundations vision for innovation, “SBI Foundation has set up the Innovators for Bharat initiative to provide support to high-impact incubators providing incubation & acceleration support to start-ups working to address the most pressing development challenges in the country. Our mission under this initiative is to support indigenous innovation for India’s unique challenges. Through our partnership with C-CAMP, this mission’s scope has expanded to include solutions to the grave threat posed by AMR. We encourage all Innovators to apply under this Challenge and contribute their efforts towards improved public health for India.“

The AMR Challenge encompasses multiple domains, seeking solutions for:

i.) AMR in Human Health – Targeting rapid detection of neonatal sepsis and urinary tract infections, crucial in combating child mortality rates and overuse of antibiotics. ii.)AMR in One Health – Addressing concerns in animal husbandry by seeking solutions for early infection identification in milch cattle, portable monitoring of antimicrobial traces in aquaculture, and rapid detection in poultry produce. iii.) Late-Stage Innovations in AMR – Focusing on platform technologies with demonstrable applicability in AMR across prevention, control, diagnosis, detection, surveillance, or data science.

Applications for the SBI Foundation & C-CAMP AMR Challenge 2024 are now open, and will be accepted until January 21st, 2024. Innovators interested in contributing to Indias fight against AMR can access the application form – forms.gle/m56UKZmxMTNEmQZR8

About SBI Foundation

SBI Foundation is the CSR arm of the State Bank Group. True to the Bank’s tradition of ‘Service Beyond Banking’, the Foundation engages with communities in various focus areas, including rural development, healthcare, empowerment of PwDs, education, sustainability and environment, livelihood and skill development, and more. Operating across 28 states and 7 union territories in India, the Foundation undertakes initiatives to provide resources to vulnerable sections of society through strategic partnerships with impactful entities in the social sector. The Foundation believes in reflecting the ethos of the State Bank Group in running interventions that are ethical, promote growth and equality, and improve the socio-economic well-being of the society. www.sbifoundation.in.