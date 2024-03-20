Schedule, Phase, Seats, Candidates List – All You Need to Know

Jharkhand Lok Sabha Polls 2024: Check out the schedule, phases, candidate list and all the other information you need to know.

Advertise here To book Call 6291968677

Jharkhand Lok Sabha Elections 2024: The Election Commission of India (ECI) announced the schedule for the Lok Sabha elections 2024 last week. The general elections will be held in seven phases across the country. Jharkhand, which has a total of 14 parliamentary constituencies, is all set to undergo voting in four different phases of the Lok Sabha Elections 2024. For the unversed, the state will start its polling activities on May 13, rounding off the electoral proceedings by June 1.

Jharkhand Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Political Scenario

All eyes are on the 2024 Jharkhand elections in the aftermath of the recent political turbulence just prior to the Lok Sabha elections. Notably, the baton of Chief Minister was passed from Hemant Soren of the JMM party to his successor, Champai Soren, amidst a money laundering scandal that ultimately led to former CM Hemant’s arrest. Despite the political upheaval, JMM remains firmly in the driver’s seat of state politics. However, the high-level political drama has spiced up the political scene, paving the way for a thrilling face-off between the ruling JMM and the insurgent BJP.

Jharkhand Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Schedule

Phase Dates List Of Constituencies

IV May 13 Singbhum, Lohardaga, Palamu, Khunti

V May 20 Chatra, Kodarma, Hazaribagh

VI May 25 Dhanbad, Ranchi, Jamshedpur, Giridih

VII June 1 Rajmahal, Dumka, Godda

Jharkhand Lok Sabha Elections 2024: List of Important Seats

Singhbhum (ST): It is a seat because of its rich political history. It has been a well-fought turf for the JMM and Congress. In this seat, both parties have clinched the win five times each, making the constituency quite pivotal in state politics. Khunti: The upcoming Lok Sabha elections in Khunti are shaping up to be quite a significant event. The BJP is backing Union Minister Arjun Munda, who recently won by a slim margin of merely 1,445 votes in 2019. Dumka: In the politically active district of Dumka, the BJP has decided to put its trust in the current MP, Sunil Soren, pitching him as their contender for the Dumka (ST) seat. On the other hand, the INDIA bloc hasn’t confirmed their pick for the seat.

List of BJP Candidates For Jharkhand:

Rajmahal– Tala Marandi Dumka– Sunil Soren Godda– Nishikant Dubey Koderma– Annapurna Devi Ranchi– Sanjay Seth Jamshedpur– Vidyut Baran Mahato Singhbhum– Geeta Koda Khunti– Arjun Munda Lohardaga– Sameer Oraon Palamu– Vishnu Dayal Ram Hazaribagh– Manish Jaiswal







