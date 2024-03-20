Polling Dates, Phases, Constituencies, Candidates List – All You Need To Know

Haryana is set to go to the polls in a single phase on May 25, with the results scheduled to be announced on June 4. Here’s all you need to know about Haryana Lok Sabha Elections 2024.

Advertise here To book Call 6291968677

Haryana Lok Sabha Elections 2024: The Election Commission has recently announced the schedule for polling in Haryana for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections in 2024. Haryana is set to go to the polls in a single phase on May 25, with the results scheduled to be announced on June 4. The key players in the state include the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Indian National Congress (INC), Indian National Lok Dal (INLD), and Jannayak Janta Party (JJP). In the upcoming elections, Haryana will witness a fierce battle among these prominent political parties.

In the previous elections in 2019, the state witnessed polling on May 12 in a single phase. Notably, the BJP emerged victorious in all 10 seats in Haryana, while the Congress, INLD, and JJP failed to secure any seats. The upcoming elections in Haryana are crucial as the state gears up to witness another round of intense political campaigning and debates.

Haryana constituencies to vote on May 26

Ambala Kurukshetra Sirsa Hisar Karnal Sonipat Rohtak Bhiwani-Mahendragarh Gurgaon Faridabad

List of candidates for 2024 elections

No Constituency I.N.D.I.A NDA 1 Ambala Banto Kataria 2 Kurukshetra Sushil Gupta (AAP) 3 Sirsa Ashok Tanwar 4 Hisar 5 Karnal ML Khattar 6 Sonipat 7 Rohtak 8 Bhiwani–Mahendragarh Chaudhary Dharambir Singh 9 Gurgaon Rao Inderjit Singh Yadav 10 Faridabad Krishan Pal Gurjar

As the election date approaches, the state is bracing itself for a period of heightened political activities and engagement among the electorate. Stay tuned to india.com for latest news updates on the upcoming political scenario in Haryana.







