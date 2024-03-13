Home

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Seat Sharing with BJP Finalised for LS Polls in Bihar, Says Chirag Paswan

Asked about the fate of the LJP faction led by his uncle Pashupati Paras, Chirag Paswan said, “It is not my concern”.

New Delhi: LJP (Ram Vilas) chief Chirag Paswan on Wednesday said his party has finalised a seat-sharing formula with the BJP for the Lok Sabha polls. Paswan announced this after a meeting with BJP chief J P Nadda .

“All my concerns have been addressed by the BJP. I am satisfied,” he told reporters. He said the division of Lok Sabha seats in Bihar among NDA parties has been decided and will soon be formally announced.

“As a member of the NDA, today in a meeting with BJP national president J P Nadda ji, we have together finalised the seat sharing in Bihar for the ensuing Lok Sabha polls,” he said in a post on X.

“The same will be announced in due course,” he added.







