SGT University Spearheads Sustainable Solutions at the International Conference “RACES-2024”

The Faculty of Science at Shree Guru Gobind Singh Tricentenary University (SGT University) successfully concluded their two-day International Conference on Recent Advances in Chemical and Environmental Sciences (RACES-2024).

Sustainable Solutions Spotlighted at SGT Universitys RACES-2024 Conference

The event, which was held on the 23rd and 24th of February, was themed “Green Approaches for Sustainable Development” and served as a unique platform for academicians, scientists, researchers, and industry professionals to discuss and exchange groundbreaking ideas in the field of sustainable solutions.

The focus of the conference was on topics of Organic & Inorganic Chemistry, Environmental Sustainability, and Green & Renewable Energy among others. Discussions happened on the research that was submitted by faculty members, research scholars, students, professionals from industry, and NGOs. The conference overall served as a platform to present research findings, collaborate on, and discuss the future of chemical and environmental sciences in achieving global sustainability goals.

Several prominent personalities, including Dr. S. D. Attri, Ministry of EF&CC, India; Prof. (Dr.) Vinod Kumar Jain, Former Vice-Chancellor of Tezpur University, Assam, and Doon University, Uttrakhand; Prof. Amogh Dev Rai, Director of Research, ASIA; and Prof. (Dr.) Prabuddha Ganguli, CEO, Vision-IPR, among others, graced the occasion as speakers.

Speaking about the conference, Prof. (Dr.) Lakhwinder Singh, Dean of the Faculty of Science, said, “RACES-2024 has not only given us a glimpse into the latest research and developments in chemical and environmental sciences, but it has also highlighted the critical role of having an interdisciplinary approach in overcoming global environmental challenges.”

The event highlighted SGT Universitys commitment towards promoting sustainable development and advancing the agenda-2030 goals, marking a significant step forward in the quest for environmental conservation and sustainable development practices.

About SGT University

SGT University, Gurugram, one of Indias top universities, offers courses across 18 faculties, including a variety of undergraduate, postgraduate, and PhD programs. It has a noble mission of providing opportunities for higher education to all sections of society and a vision of bridging the existing skill gap and developing world-class industry professionals.

SGT University is a research and innovation powerhouse, as well as the home of Asias only National Reference Simulation Centre for Nursing & Medical Sciences, which was founded in collaboration with Jhpiego, Laerdal Medical India, and the Indian Nursing Council. The university also has a multi-specialty SGT Hospital that is NABL and NABH accredited. The hospital serves the surrounding communities as well as providing practical experience to medical students.

The university ensures that its focus is on the community and takes pride in forging connections between its researchers and local businesses in need of research collaboration. Furthermore, SGT University is known for its advancements in medicine, dentistry, environmental science, engineering, and data science. Additionally, it has won a number of honors for its contributions to higher education, including the “Diamond Rating” from QS I-GAUGE and a “Diamond Band” from R World Institutional Ranking in the “Mental Health & Wellbeing” category. Because of the universitys strong industry connections, cutting-edge labs have been established in partnership with well-known international organizations like Apple, IBM, SAP, Oracle, SMC India, UNESCO Bioethics, Laerdal-Jhpiego, and many others.

SGT University has established a name for itself in the academic community by consistently producing highly skilled and employable professionals. The university has also partnered with world leaders to establish several Centres of Excellence, laboratories, incubation cells, and industry-academia associations. These centres support SGT Universitys efforts to conduct cutting-edge research and academic excellence.