Manoharan Periasamy Takes Over as Director General of Tourism Malaysia

Former Director of Tourism Malaysia in India office, Manoharan Periasamy is now appointed as the Director General of Malaysia Tourism Promotion Board (Tourism Malaysia).

Manoharan Periasamy, Director General of Malaysia Tourism Promotion Board

After serving as the Director of Tourism Malaysia for 3 consecutive terms, Senior Director for International Promotion (Asia & Africa), and Deputy Director General Planning, he is all set to assume his new role immediately.

Along with the vast experience he brings to the table, he was also instrumental in setting up the first office in New Delhi, back in 1999 and later in Mumbai, in 2001.

With his proven track record of showcasing Malaysias exclusive offerings, Manoharans leadership is expected to boost tourism in the country, thus contributing significantly to the nations economy. His familiarity with the Indian market will also play a pivotal role in bringing about further developments.

Advertise here To book Call 6291968677

With Periasamy taking on the mantle, tourism in Malaysia is all set to scale new heights!

About Tourism Malaysia

Malaysia Tourism Promotion Board, also known as Tourism Malaysia, is an agency under the Ministry of Tourism, Arts & Culture Malaysia. It focuses on the specific task of promoting Malaysia as a preferred tourism destination. Since its inception, it has emerged as a major player in the international tourism scene.

The next Visit Malaysia Year, set to take place in 2026, will commemorate the sustainability of the nations tourism industry, which is also in line with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (UNSDG).

Furthermore, Tourism Malaysia actively endorses the Indonesia-Malaysia-Thailand Growth Triangle (IMT-GT), working towards the realisation of the IMT-GT Visiting Year 2023-2025, with the shared aim of promoting the region as a unified tourism destination.

For more information, visit Tourism Malaysia’s social media accounts on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, YouTube, and TikTok.