Sharad Pawar NCP Announces Candidates, Supriya To Contest From Baramati

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Sharad Pawar’s NCP Announces Candidates, Supriya To Contest From Baramati

NCP – Sharad Chandra Pawar’ announced the first list of candidates for the Lok Sabha Election 2024. The party has fielded Supriya Sule from Baramati.

Mumbai: The Nationalist Congress Party (Sharad Pawar) on Saturday announced the list of candidates who will contest in the upcoming Lok Sabha Elections. According to the list, the party has fielded veteran leader Sharad Pawar’s daughter Supriya Sule from the Baramati seat. the party has fielded Amar Kale from Wardha seat, Nilesh Lanka from Ahmednagar Bhaskar Bhagre from Dindori, and Amol Fox from Shirur. “Supriya Sule and Amol Kolhe have been retained from Baramati and Shirur constituencies, respectively,” said state unit NCP (SP) chief Jayant Patil.

NCP announces Sunetra Pawar as candidate from Baramati constituency for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. Sunetra Pawar will contest against Supriya Sule who is the candidate for NCP (SCP) — ANI (@ANI) March 30, 2024

Notably, Supriya Sule will take on NCP’s Sunetra Pawar whose name was announced from Baramati hours after the release of NCP(SCP)’s list.

Meanwhile, NCP(SCP) faction has filed a complaint to the Election Commission against its rivals Shiv Sena (Eknath Shinde) and BJP for violating the Representation of People’s Act and the Model Code of Conduct.

“We have filed a complaint to the Election Commission of India regarding the gross violations by Shiv Sena (Eknath Shinde) and the Bharatiya Janata Party of the Representation of People’s Act and the Model Code of Conduct,” Sharad Pawar’s party posted on X (formerly Twitter).

The party has alleged that Shinde faction and BJP of publishing the names of leaders of other political parties as part of their star campaigner list.

“Both Shiv Sena (Eknath Shinde) and Bharatiya Janata Party have published the names of various individuals from other political parties as part of their Star Campaigner List, which is violative of Section 77 of Representation of People’s Act,” the post said.

Notably, NCP (SP) is part of Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) and will contest 10 seats in Maharashtra.

On Wednesday, Shiv Sena-UBT released list of 16 candidates, including three from Mumbai. However, Congress and NCP (SCP) were not happy from their ally SS-UBT’s “unilateral” announcement of 16 candidates when the seat-sharing talks are still underway.

