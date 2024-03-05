NationalPolitics

Shillong Teer Lottery Result TODAY (05.03.24)- 1st And 2nd Round Results OUT SOON- LIVE Updates

Shillong Teer Lottery Result TODAY (05.03.24): 1st and 2nd Round Results: LATEST Updates.

Shillong Teer Lottery Result- First And Second Round Results- LIVE Updates

Shillong Teer Lottery TODAY (March 5, 2024): 1st and 2nd Round Results Updates: The Shillong Teer Lottery is a traditional game that is a significant part of the culture of Meghalaya. Notably, because of its popularity, it draws a huge amount of interest. Also, the Shillong Teer lottery is a famous game that is known all across the nation. Coming to the point, the results of the game come at 4 PM and 5 PM daily, except Sundays. Moreover, thanks to the active contribution from the various clubs of the Khasi Hills Arche Sports Association, the Shillong Teer game continues to be one of the most famous games in the city. Also, due to its distinct features, it is being recognised as a recreational pastime under Meghalaya’s Amusement and Betting Tax Act.

Shillong Teer Lottery Result TODAY (05.03.24): First and Second Round Results OUT SOON.

Disclaimer: Lottery participation can be addictive, and it is crucial to engage in it responsibly. The information presented on this page is for informational purposes only and should not be interpreted as advice or encouragement. India.com neither endorses nor promotes lotteries in any manner. Stay tuned for the latest updates on Shillong Teer Result 2023.




