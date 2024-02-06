SKF Announces Changes in Group Management to Accelerate Strategic Transformation and Profitable Growth

To accelerate strategic transformation and drive profitable growth, SKF announces changes in Group Management with immediate effect.

The highlights are as below:

Manish Bhatnagar, the current President, Industrial Region India and Southeast Asia (ISEA) is appointed the new President, Industrial Region Americas. He begins his new position as of today.

Manish will continue in his role as Managing Director, SKF India Limited till further notice.

“In times of transformation, adding new perspectives is sometimes necessary. With new leadership we aim to find new opportunities and to become even more competitive and increase speed in our journey. I take the opportunity to welcome Manish to his new role,” says President and CEO, Rickard Gustafson.

SKF is a world-leading provider of innovative solutions that help industries become more competitive and sustainable. By making products lighter, more efficient, longer lasting, and repairable, we help our customers improve their rotating equipment performance and reduce their environmental impact. Our offering around the rotating shaft includes bearings, seals, lubrication management, condition monitoring, and services. Founded in 1907, SKF is represented in approximately 130 countries and has around 17,000 distributor locations worldwide. Annual sales in 2023 were SEK 103,881 million and the number of employees was 40,396. www.skf.com/in.

