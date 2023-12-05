SKF India Showcases Innovative Solutions at Paperex 2023

Wide range of solutions for applications, machine sections and machines that help Pulp & Paper industry maximize plant performance & reduce environmental impact

Visit us at Stall No. B33, Hall No. 9, India Expo Centre, Greater Noida

SKF India, the leading global manufacturer of bearings, sealing solutions, lubrication management, condition monitoring systems, and services, will showcase its extensive range of innovative products and solutions at the Paperex 2023 event to be held from December 6-9, 2023, at the India Expo Centre, Greater Noida. Under the theme of ‘Empowering industry with intelligent & clean solutions‘SKF India aims to highlight its commitment to providing sustainable solutions that enhance the efficiency and reliability of pulp and paper machinery.

Sujeeth Pai, Director for Industrial Business, SKF India, said,“Pulp and paper companies today are taking several steps to operate sustainably and create value for their customers. Given our focus on driving intelligent and clean growth, Paperex presents an excellent opportunity to partner with customers and showcase solutions that help them increase operational efficiency, reduce maintenance costs and stay profitable and we look forward to engaging with industry professionals.Together, we remain committed to delivering innovative solutions that boosts our customers’ capabilities to serve their markets and help them transition to a cleaner world.”

Key exhibits at the SKF booth include: Bearings and Units, Housing and Accessories, Automatic Lubrication systems, Maintenance products, Power Transmissions, and Seals, Condition monitoring solutions and details on Performance Contracts.

RecondOil, a patented Double Separation Technology (DST) that facilitates the reuse of industrial oil, thereby contributing to a significant reduction of carbon footprint.

CARB Bearings, designed with self-aligning & high load bearing capabilities to improve reliability and enhance the efficiency of pulp and paper machinery.

Microlog DBx – a powerful diagnostic tool which helps customers optimize their maintenance activities, avoid downtime and supports the digitalization journey.

Drawing on its proven experience in providing an appropriate combination of products and services as well as application-specific expertise, SKF in India remains well-positioned to meet the needs of the pulp and paper industry. The participation at Paperex 2023 underscores SKF’s commitment to provide a diverse range of innovative products that not only helps pulp and paper customers achieve their performance goals but also advance their sustainability objectives.

About SKF

SKF is a world-leading provider of innovative solutions that help industries become more competitive and sustainable. By making products lighter, more efficient, longer lasting, and repairable, we help our customers improve their rotating equipment performance and reduce their environmental impact. Our offering around the rotating shaft includes bearings, seals, lubrication management, condition monitoring, and services. Founded in 1907, SKF is represented in approximately 129 countries and has around 17,000 distributor locations worldwide. Annual sales in 2022 were SEK 96,933 million and the number of employees was 42,641.

