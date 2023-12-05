What Makes Bajaj Finserv Balanced Advantage Fund a Unique Proposition

In the world of investing, the advice is usually ‘sell high and buy low‘ for better returns. However, its not that simple. Even if you understand where the market is going, emotions like greed or fear can lead to wrong decisions, especially when the market gets unpredictable.

Bajaj Finserv Balanced Advantage Fund

To address this common psychological aspect of investing, Bajaj Finserv AMC has introduced the Bajaj Finserv Balanced Advantage Fund with the behavioural edge. This scheme is an intelligent mix of smart financial strategies and an understanding of how people typically behave with their money.

The essence of the Bajaj Finserv Balanced Advantage Fund lies in its ability to capitalize on investor sentiment. The fund uses a model to determine the market’s real value based on important factors. It also considers how people tend to act when investing. So, when others are fearful and selling, this fund model would suggest buying. And when others get too greedy and start buying a lot, the fund model would recommend selling.

Its like having a guide that helps you make better money decisions, even when things get a bit chaotic in the market. This way, you can withstand the market’s ups and downs without letting your feelings ruin your investments. Bajaj Finserv Balanced Advantage Fund was launched last month on November 24 and will remain open for subscription until December 8, 2023.

Here’s a quick look at the key features of Bajaj Finserv Balanced Advantage Fund

Adaptive asset allocation

Dealing with market fluctuations requires a strategy that adapts to changing conditions. One such approach is adaptive asset allocation, where the fund adjusts its mix of investments based on how the market behaves. This flexibility is designed to optimize returns and effectively manage risk, offering a dynamic response to market dynamics.

Return optimization

In the pursuit of growth, the fund employs strategic returns optimization. This means actively searching for opportunities that align with its flexible allocation strategy. While we cant be certain about outcomes, the focus is on making investment decisions that suit the current conditions.

Risk management

The Bajaj Finserv Balanced Advantage Fund seeks to practice vigilant Risk Management by continuously keeping an eye on potential risks. While its impossible to eliminate all uncertainties, the goal is to limit the impact of market volatility on invested capital.

Relative stability

Designed to handle market fluctuations, the fund seeks to provide relative stability and reduce the impact of sudden market movements on your investment. While it cant guarantee absolute stability, the strategy seeks to minimize surprises.

Long-term perspective

With a long-term perspective, the fund is tailored for investors with a patient approach. While we cant predict the future, the strategy aligns with the goal of capitalizing on the potential of equities over an extended period. The emphasis is on sustained growth, acknowledging the uncertainties that come with a long-term investment horizon.

NFO details of Bajaj Finserv BAF

Minimum Application Amount:

Lumpsum: Rs. 500 and in multiples of Re. 1.

Systematic Investment Plan (SIP):

From Rs. 500 up to Rs. 1,000: minimum 60 instalments.

Above Rs. 1,000: minimum 6 instalments.

Plan

Bajaj Finserv Balanced Advantage Fund – Direct Plan

Bajaj Finserv Balanced Advantage Fund – Regular Plan

Benchmark Index

NIFTY 50 Hybrid Composite debt 50:50 Index

Bajaj Finserv Balanced Advantage Fund aims to present a solution to the challenge of emotional decision-making. The funds seeks to implement an ability to navigate market volatility, adapt to change, and provide a long-term perspective that further enhances its appeal. To learn more about the scheme, you can visit the official website of Bajaj Finserv AMC.

About Bajaj Finserv Asset Management Ltd.

Bajaj Finserv Asset Management Limited, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Bajaj Finserv Limited, has announced its presence in the investment solutions industry. Backed by one of India’s most respected and oldest brands, it offers a host of innovative products and solutions to every Indian. With a future-focused and differentiated investment strategy, its ambition is to help every Indian achieve his/her financial goals.

Mutual Fund Investments are subject to market risks, read all scheme related documents carefully.