South Kolkata Five-Storey Under-Construction Building Collapses; CM Mamata Banerjee Reaches Incident Site

Search & rescue operation underway in Metiabruz, South Kolkata, after a 5-storey under-construction building collapsed in the wee hours of Monday.

Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday said that she is “saddened” after a five-storey under-construction building collapsed in South Kolkata’s Metiabruz area, adding that the rescue operation is underway. Sharing a post on X, West Bengal CM wrote,” Sad to learn about the house collapse disaster of an under-construction building in the Garden Reach area of the Kolkata Municipal Corporation. Our Mayor, Fire Minister, Secretaries and Commissioner of Police, civic, police, fire and disaster management officers and teams (including NDRF, KMC and KP teams) have been on site throughout the night for mitigating the disaster.”

“We shall provide compensation for the next of kin of the deceased and for the injured persons. We stand by the distressed families and rescue operations shall continue,” the post further reads. Earlier, a five-storey under-construction building collapsed in South Kolkata’s Metiabruz area, a senior fire official said, news agency ANI reported. According to the director in charge of West Bengal Fire and Emergency Services, Abhijit Pandey, the under-construction building collapsed in the wee hours of Monday.

West Bengal Fire and Emergency Services Minister Sujit Bose said that 13 people have just been rescued as part of the rescue operation. Further updates are awaited.

(With Inputs From ANI)








