NationalPolitics

South Kolkata Five-Storey Under-Construction Building Collapses; CM Mamata Banerjee Reaches Incident Site

Photo of reporter reporter Follow on X Send an email 5 seconds ago
0 0 1 minute read

Search & rescue operation underway in Metiabruz, South Kolkata, after a 5-storey under-construction building collapsed in the wee hours of Monday.

Advertise here To book Call 6291968677
South Kolkata Five-Storey Under-Construction Building Collapses; CM Mamata Banerjee Reaches Incident Site

Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday said that she is “saddened” after a five-storey under-construction building collapsed in South Kolkata’s Metiabruz area, adding that the rescue operation is underway. Sharing a post on X, West Bengal CM wrote,” Sad to learn about the house collapse disaster of an under-construction building in the Garden Reach area of the Kolkata Municipal Corporation. Our Mayor, Fire Minister, Secretaries and Commissioner of Police, civic, police, fire and disaster management officers and teams (including NDRF, KMC and KP teams) have been on site throughout the night for mitigating the disaster.”

“We shall provide compensation for the next of kin of the deceased and for the injured persons. We stand by the distressed families and rescue operations shall continue,” the post further reads. Earlier, a five-storey under-construction building collapsed in South Kolkata’s Metiabruz area, a senior fire official said, news agency ANI reported. According to the director in charge of West Bengal Fire and Emergency Services, Abhijit Pandey, the under-construction building collapsed in the wee hours of Monday.

West Bengal Fire and Emergency Services Minister Sujit Bose said that 13 people have just been rescued as part of the rescue operation. Further updates are awaited.

(With Inputs From ANI)






Source link

Photo of reporter reporter Follow on X Send an email 5 seconds ago
0 0 1 minute read
Photo of reporter

reporter

Related Articles

Shillong Teer Lottery Result TODAY (17.03.24)- 1st And 2nd Round Results OUT SOON- Latest Updates

20 hours ago

Arvind Kejriwal Summoned by ED in 2nd Money Laundering Case Linked to DJB

21 hours ago

Shillong Teer Lottery Result TODAY (17.03.24)- 1st And 2nd Round Results OUT SOON- LIVE Updates

21 hours ago

Second Longest! 2024 Lok Sabha Polls to Last for 44 Days: Here’s Why Extending Into June

22 hours ago

Leave a Reply

Back to top button

Adblock Detected

Please allow our advertisement to let us grow