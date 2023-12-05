SP Jain School of Global Management & Emeritus Launch Executive HR Leadership Program

SP Jain School of Global Management, a leading business school ranked world’s no. 12 with campuses in Mumbai, Sydney, Dubai and Singapore, has announced the launch of their Executive HR Leadership program. The six-month live online program is designed to equip HR professionals to elevate their skills across strategic HR Management by preparing them for the future of HR transformation. This program is offered in collaboration with Emeritus, a global leader in making high-quality education accessible and affordable, and enrollment is now open for a February 2024 start.

Organisations and their business models are evolving at an astonishing pace due to an evolving global business landscape. Today, HR professionals are expected to be strategic partners who understand the importance of blending technology with purpose and well-being to build a future-ready workforce. A Gartner report on the Top Priorities for HR Leaders in 2024 states that 75% of HR leaders say their managers are overwhelmed with the growth of their job responsibilities. This highlights the urgent need for future-focused HR professionals to be able to support the management and build a culture of high performance.



The Executive HR Leadership program is curated to equip participants with the ability to develop a consultative approach towards Human Resource Management through a comprehensive curriculum that focuses on understanding the changing world of HRM, developing a renewed approach towards talent strategy, and using AI and technology to improve performance and culture. It is specifically designed for HR generalists, business partners, and professionals across recruitment and staffing, compensation, L&D, safety and health, and labor relations. Attendees will become part of a varied group, connecting with colleagues from different sectors, and will learn from real-world case studies. Additionally, they will actively participate in a practical project to put their gained expertise and skills into practice.

Commenting on the launch of the program, Dr. Vanita Bhoola, Assistant Dean and Associate Professor – EMBA and Executive Education, SP Jain School of Global Management said, “EHRLP is a program curated to gain newer insights in the HR domain. Empathetic HR leaders can look at the larger picture from the client as well as from the employee perspectives. The evolving need to be forward looking, understand the business perspective, and constantly seeking the newer knowledge of technology, people or process is a must for both HR and Business leaders equally.”

“In our conversations with various senior HR leaders, it is evident that HR managers are ready to step up and take on more responsibilities. However, they lack the experience to foresee, analyze, and plan their approach towards people management and employee experience. This is where a program like Executive HR Leadership stands out,” said Manas Mainrai, Senior Vice President of Emeritus Enterprise, APAC, and India. “We are pleased to collaborate with SP Jain School of Global Management and bring their facultys expertise, experience, and insights to enable professionals in any role in the HR function to create high impact in their organisations, effectively lead teams and contribute to organisational growth.”

Advertise here To book Call 6291968677

The Executive HR Leadership Program will begin on February 19, 2024, at a fee of INR 1,50,000 plus applicable taxes. Upon successfully completing the program, participants will earn a digital certificate of completion from SP Jain School of Global Management and receive Executive Alumni status. To enroll your team for the program or for more information, please visit the program home page.

About SP Jain School of Global Management

SP Jain School of Global Management is an Australian business school that provides modern, relevant, and practical global business education. With campuses in the dynamic business hubs of Dubai, Mumbai, Singapore and Sydney, we are renowned for offering multi-city undergraduate and postgraduate programs. Year after year, the School has been ranked by reputed international publications such as Bloomberg Businessweek, Forbes, Times Higher Education-Wall Street Journal, The Economist and Financial Times. Globally intelligent and culturally agile, our graduates are empowered with the skills and confidence to drive decisions and take on the global challenges of the 21st century.

About Emeritus

Emeritus is committed to teaching the skills of the future by making high-quality education accessible and affordable to individuals, companies, and governments worldwide. It does this by collaborating with more than 80 top-tier universities across the United States, Europe, Latin America, Southeast Asia, India, and China. Emeritus short courses, degree programs, professional certificates, and senior executive programs help individuals learn new skills and transform their lives, companies, and organizations. Its unique model of state-of-the-art technology, curriculum innovation, and hands-on instruction from senior faculty, mentors, and coaches has educated more than 300,000 individuals across more than 200 countries.

For more information, please visit emeritus.org.

Emeritus Enterprise offers results-driven training solutions. We work closely with organizations across industries to provide customized solutions in management training, upskilling, re-skilling the workforce to address some of the most pressing challenges of today.

To learn about Emeritus Enterprise, please visit emeritus.org/enterprise.