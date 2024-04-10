Supreme Court Raps Ramdev Again Over Patanjali Ads, Refuses To Accept Apology

Supreme Court observed that the apology is only on paper after they (Ramdev and Acharya Balkrishna) were caught on wrong foot in court

New Delhi: The Supreme Court dismissed the apology offered by Ramdev and Patanjali Ayurved Managing Director Acharya Balkrishna for not complying with court orders. Justices Hima Kohli and Ahsanuddin Amanullah presided over the plea filed by the Indian Medical Association against Patanjali Ayurved Ltd. The court refused to accept the apology, indicating potential contempt of court proceedings. Senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi while reading before a bench of Supreme Court said Yoga guru Baba Ramdev tenders unconditional and unqualified apology with regard to the issue of advertisement. Supreme Court observed that apology is only on paper after they (Ramdev and Acharya Balkrishna) were caught on wrong foot in court. “We don’t accept it (apology), we decline to accept this. We consider it a wilful, deliberate disobedience of the undertaking, says the Supreme Court.”

“They say the purpose of the advertisement was to keep people connected with Ayurvedic medicines as if they are the first ones in the world to come up with Ayurvedic medicines. It has become a mockery now.”

The Supreme Court also pulled up Uttarakhand government for not taking action against Patanjali Ayurved for violation of law. The apex court told Uttarakhand government that it is not going to let it free. “All complaints were forwarded to the government. The licensing inspector remained quiet, there is no report by the officer. The concerned officers should be suspended right now.”

The Supreme Court in November 2023, the Court had issued a warning, threatening to levy costs of Rs. 1 crore for each false claim made in the company’s advertisements promoting products claiming to cure diseases. Despite the Court’s directive to refrain from publishing deceptive ads, Patanjali continued to do so, leading to the temporary ban.

The Court also issued contempt of court notices to the company and its key figures, including Balkrishna, for their involvement in making misleading claims through advertisements. Expressing disappointment in Patanjali’s actions, the Court emphasized the seriousness of the issue and the need to uphold truthfulness in advertising practices.

The Court had directed Ramdev and Balkrishna to personally appear before it after Balkrishna failed to respond to a show-cause notice in the contempt proceedings.

RAMDEV AND BALKRISHNA’S APOLOGY

Ramdev has said, “I hereby tender my unconditional apology in regard to the issue of advertisements which occurred after the statement of counsel of respondent no. 5 (Patanjali) which was recorded in the order dated November 21, 2023, which I am informed has the force of an injunction.” “I sincerely regret this lapse and I wish to assure the court that the same will not be repeated,” he said, adding, “I hereby tender an unconditional and unqualified apology for the breach of the statement recorded in para 3 of the order of this court dated November 21, 2023”.

Ramdev also tendered unconditional apology for the press conference held on November 22 last year and undertook not to make any public statements which may amount to breach of the undertaking given before the court.

“I regret this lapse and assure that the same will not be repeated again in future,” he said, adding, “I seek pardon for the aforesaid breach of the statement. I undertake to always uphold the majesty of law and majesty of justice”.

Similarly, Balkrishna also tendered an unconditional apology for the breach of the statement recorded in the apex court’s November 21 last year order.

“I sincerely regret the issue of advertisements from respondent no. 5 (Patanjali) which is an infraction of the order dated November 21, 2023. I tender my unconditional and unqualified apology in this regard, on my own behalf and that of respondent no 5,” he said.

“I never had any intention to violate orders of this court. I state that no such lapse will occur in future. I will always uphold the majesty of law,” Balkrishna said in his affidavit.







