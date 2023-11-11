The Punjab Assembly had held a special session on June 19-20, 2023, to pass several important bills, including the Punjab State Vigilance Commission Bill, 2023, and the Punjab Goods and Services Tax (Amendment) Bill, 2023. However, the Governor of Punjab had refused to give his assent to these bills. – Supreme Court Slams Punjab Governor Over Delay In Approving Bills, Says ‘Governor Playing With Fire’



