National

Supreme Court Slams Punjab Governor Over Delay In Approving Bills, Says ‘Governor Playing With Fire’

Photo of admin admin Send an email 14 seconds ago
0 0 Less than a minute

The Punjab Assembly had held a special session on June 19-20, 2023, to pass several important bills, including the Punjab State Vigilance Commission Bill, 2023, and the Punjab Goods and Services Tax (Amendment) Bill, 2023. However, the Governor of Punjab had refused to give his assent to these bills. – Supreme Court Slams Punjab Governor Over Delay In Approving Bills, Says ‘Governor Playing With Fire’

Source

Photo of admin admin Send an email 14 seconds ago
0 0 Less than a minute
Photo of admin

admin

Related Articles

Supreme Court Issues Directions For Speedy Disposal Of Criminal Cases Against MP/MLAs

16 hours ago

Mohanlal Joins Hands with Craze Biscuits to Take the Brand to Global Market

18 hours ago

Bomb Threat to Kerala Secretariat, Police HQ Receives Message

18 hours ago

Tim Hortons’ Diwali Offerings: A Festive Journey of Flavor and Tradition

19 hours ago

Leave a Reply

Back to top button