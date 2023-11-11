National

Chhattisgarh Assembly Elections 2023: Nearly 10% of Candidates in Second Phase Facing Criminal Cases, Report Finds

As per a report by the Chhattisgarh Election Watch and Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR) released on Friday, out of 953 candidates analysed, 100 (10 per cent) candidates have declared criminal cases against themselves. – Chhattisgarh Assembly Elections 2023: Nearly 10% Of Candidates In Second Phase Facing Criminal Cases, Details Here

