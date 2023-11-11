National

Assembly Elections 2023: Election Commission Removes 3 Poll Observers For ‘Misconduct’ In Chhattisgarh, MP And Mizoram

Assembly Elections 2023: The report says that IAS officer Laltinkhuma Franklin has been removed from the post of General Observer in Chhattisgarh’s Dantewara Assembly Constituency and has been replaced by IAS officer Anurag Patel. – Assembly Elections 2023: Election Commission Removes 3 Poll Observers For ‘Misconduct’ In Chhattisgarh, MP And Mizoram

