TAK EXPO is Now Renamed as ISEEVENTUS

TAK Expo the organisers of ISEE – International Sourcing Exposition for Elevators & Escalators, India’s largest elevator show in Mumbai has undergone a change in name – ISEEVENTUS.

ISEE was conceptualized to bring together OEMs and components manufacturers of the Elevator Industry to showcase India as a marketing hub. ISEE organized various knowledge imparting session & seminars over the three days. The first edition in December 2022 was spread out across 17,000 sq. meter.

The second edition of ISEE will be held from December 5th to 7th 2024 at the Bombay Exhibition Centre and will be spread over 25,000 square meters.

TAK Expo will now be known as ISEEVENTUS. The management team remains the same as they gear up for the next edition of ISEE which is slated for December 5th to 7th 2024.

India has the manufacturing capability and prowess to compete at an international scale. ISEE created a platform to witness the latest in the technology in the Elevator & Escalator (E&E) industry. Gear up as the E&E industry gets ready to showcase itself from December 5th to 7th 2024.

For more details contact: prabodh@iseeventus.net or priyanka@iseeventus.net.

SEE U @ ISEE

To know more about the ISEE, visit www.iseeventus.net.