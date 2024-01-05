This Wedding Season, Weddingz.in Clocks 60 percent Growth in Revenue

Weddingz.in India’s largest online platform offering wedding venues and related services has clocked a 60% growth in revenue in OND quarter 2023 vs same period in 2022. This wedding season, the company saw highest bookings from Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata & Lucknow for the month of December 2023. The company also saw the highest surge in revenue from booking for OND 2023 quarter from Tier II markets of Lucknow and Nagpur, clocking over 100% growth vs same period in 2022. Weddingz.in said that average spends per event went up by 65% on its platform. Average per event banqueting spends has gone up to INR 3.3 lacs in 2023 from INR 2 lacs in 2022.

To provide customers with an even wider range of high-quality venue options, Weddingz.in has partnered with banquets and venues in several hotel chains, including Sarovar Portico, Lemon Tree, ITC, Radisson, The Fern, etc. In 2023, Weddingz.in added over 200 new partner venues to its platform, ensuring an extensive variety of choices for its customers.

According to recent reports, the wedding season (November & December 2023) has reportedly recorded around 35 lakh weddings & generated business of around Rs. 4.25 lakh crore, the highest ever. In 2022 around 32 lakh weddings took place in the same period and generating a business of INR 3.75 lakh crore.

Talking about the wedding season, Aditya Sharma, Business Head, Weddingz.in said, “The Nov-Dec season of 2023 marked the resurgence of the big fat Indian wedding, witnessing a ~25% surge in average guests per event compared to the same period in 2022. To tap into this growing demand Weddingz.in has established strategic alliances, expanded venue partnerships, and capitalised on its popularity online and on social media to position it as the go-to platform for couples seeking an unparalleled wedding experience in diverse locations.”

Recently, the company announced a strategic alliance with Lemon Tree Hotels in more than 40 destinations across the country. It has also partnered with select hotels of some of the other top hospitality brands such as Four Points by Sheraton, Royal Orchid, Holiday Inn, ITC, Bella Monde, Tivoli & more so that they can offer a wide variety of venues at different price points for its customers.

Weddingz.in is one of India’s largest one-stop-shop platforms with over 35,000 banquet/venue listings and other related ancillary services. Customers can choose from a host of venues and other services on the platform and can seek help from our dedicated venue managers who can help them curate the event, to their liking, all within their budget. While Weddingz.in lists venues and related services for free, it offers regular revenue and demand for their patrons.

Weddingz.in recently expanded to 7 new cities across India in 2023. The company established venue partnerships in Ahmedabad, Hyderabad, Chandigarh & more. Currently Weddingz.in has venue partnerships in 18 cities and over 60% of the business on the platform comes from its markets of Mumbai, Delhi NCR & Kolkata. Weddingz.in also added over 5000 listings on to the platform, making Weddingz the largest player in the Indian online wedding planning space.

About Weddingz.in

Weddingz.in is India’s largest online platform providing a hassle-free Wedding experience. Weddingz.in offers customers a fully managed, one-stop platform for all their needs to organise a superlative wedding experience including providing beautiful and spacious venues, managing themed decor, end-to-end catering, in-house photographers and makeup artists guided by a dedicated wedding planner, all at guaranteed best prices.