TVS Emerald Achieves Sales Worth INR 200+ Crore with Joint Launch of Residential Projects in Chennai

TVS Emerald, a subsidiary of TVS Holdings Ltd, recently launched its fourth plotted development project, TVS Emerald Lake Shore, near Siruseri, Chennai. Additionally, it also opened sales for Tower D of its themed property project TVS Emerald Elements, located in Kovilambakkam, Chennai. The brand achieved joint sales worth Rs 200+ crore on launch day.

Rendered aerial view of TVS Emerald Lake Shore

Lake Shore, an exclusive 18.3-acre development offers 363 thoughtfully planned plots, ranging from 631 to 3365 sq.ft. With construction already underway, the development is slated for completion by 2024.

TVS Emerald Elements, launched in July 2023, has received an overwhelming response from customers. With the successful launch of Tower D, the project has already sold 80% out of the total 820 launched apartments.

Mr. Sriram Iyer, Director and CEO, TVS Emerald, stated, “Both our projects TVS Emerald Lake Shore and TVS Emerald Elements are grounded in nature and connectivity with smart design. They are meticulously designed to pave the way for a new era of superior living. As a brand, we remain committed to delivering homes that resonate with the dreams of our community. These projects are an affirmation of that objective – they are not merely a residential offering but a response to the aspirations of our customers. Our sales figures are a matter of pride for us as they prove that we have been successfully catering to market needs. We have more launches planned in Bangalore and Chennai for the residential segment.”

Lake Shore comes with several locational advantages. Nestled between Katarampattu Lake and Karanai Reserve Forest, it boasts of excellent road connectivity to Vandalur, OMR, and ECR and enjoys proximity to Asias largest IT Park at Siruseri. An upcoming metro station at Siruseri IT Park, 9.2 km away, provides further value to the property. The plotted development project also includes 5 themed parks with amenities such as a multipurpose court, a jogging track and an outdoor gym amongst others. Lake Shore also has a 5,000 sq.ft clubhouse featuring an outdoor dining area, a barbeque deck, a multipurpose hall, an indoor gym, a yoga/aerobics room and a co-working space.

TVS Emerald has successfully delivered three other projects in the plotted segment, namely TVS Emerald Hamlet and TVS Emerald Flourish in Chennai and TVS Emerald The Estate in Bagalur, near Bangalore. As part of its expansion plan in the South, the brand has planned a senior living and a plotted development project in Thaiyur, Chennai, an apartment community project in Rachenahalli and an uber luxury project on Mission Road – both in Bangalore.

About Emerald Haven Realty Limited (TVS Emerald)

TVS Emerald, a subsidiary of TVS Holdings Ltd, is engaged in the business of developing sustainable residential projects and self-sustaining communities with presence in Chennai and Bengaluru. TVS Emerald brings the foundation of Trust, Value and Service for customers. TVS Emerald has delivered about 2.4 million sq.ft of residential developments in Chennai and Bengaluru and has over 6.25 million sq.ft of area under development.