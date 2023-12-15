Two-Day Annual Extravaganza at Satluj Public School, Sector 4, Panchkula

Students of Satluj Public School, Sector 4, Panchkula today gave a scintillating performance on two days of the annual day celebrations at the school premises in Sector 4 here.

Students of Satluj Public School performing during Satluj Pride 2023

The theme of ‘Satluj Pride 2023‘ this year was Incomparable India: Unveiling the Story of Bharat, which showcased different traditions of the country and traced the history of our great nation from ancient times till modern times, during the celebrations spread over three slots on two days, Wednesday and Thursday.

On the first day, the Chief Guest on the occasion was Dr. R.C. Mishra, IPS, DGP and Managing Director, HPHC, Government of Haryana. Grade 9 students presented, ‘The Cadence India – a Zesty Past and an Effervescent Present‘ while the second performance (Transcendence) was by Grade 11. The Guest of Honour was Dr. Baldev Setia, Director of Punjab Engineering College (PEC), Chandigarh.

On Day 2, there were two slots (9:45 am to 12 Noon and 2 to 4 pm). Chief Guest for the first slot was Amneet P. Kumar, Commissioner and Secretary to Government of Haryana, Women and Child Welfare Department Haryana.

Advertise here To book Call 6291968677

In the first slot, there was ‘Satluj Rock Show‘ and performances by Grade 5 and 6 students. Grade 5 students presented AIKYAM: India, the Nation of Unity in Diversity; Educational Showcase. In the second performance, ‘Quantum Odyssey: Unveiling the Secrets of Science and Technology‘, Grade 6 students gave this impressive performance.

In the second slot from 2 to 4 pm, Sudhir Rajpal, Additional Chief Secretary (ACS) to Govt. of Haryana-School Education, Agriculture and Civil Aviation Departments was the Chief Guest while Daljeet Singh Cheema, eminent Educationist, Management Consultant, Author and Motivational Speaker, was the Guest of Honour.

The first performance, ‘Manoharam: The Leela of Lord Krishna‘, was by Grade 7 students, while the second performance was by Grade 8 students, who presented, ‘Indian Aspirations: Be Tenacious‘.

Reekrit Serai, Managing Director, Satluj Group of Schools, while giving the information said, “We have a vibrant line-up of colourful items, which would be a treat for the eyes of parents who would witness the event. I would like to congratulate the students who performed and the ones who were honoured as you’ve made us immensely proud.”

Management members Mr. Krit Serai (Co-Chairman, Satluj Group of Schools/ Director-Principal, Sector 4); Co-Principal Mrs. Madhurima Serai; Mrs. Radhika Panickar Serai and special guests Mr. Gur K Serai (Co-Chairman/ Director-Principal, Sector 2) and Mrs. Preet Mangat Serai, congratulated the students and faculty for making the two-day event a stupendous success.