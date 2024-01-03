Unacademy Commemorates the Outstanding Achievements of Students in the MPPSC Exam

Unacademy, India’s largest learning platform, is proud to announce the remarkable success of its learners in the Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (MPPSC) Exam. The accomplishment is a testament to Unacademys commitment to nurturing talent and promoting excellence in competitive examinations.

Unacademy Learners have shown a remarkable performance at the MP State Services Exam 2019 as more than 100 ranks have been attained by Unacademy Learners. With his rigorous hard work and commitment, Anand Kumar Rai has achieved the post of DSP. Other notable Learners are Harneet Kaur (Dy. Collector), Saloni Agarwal (Dy. Collector), Ashutosh Tyagi (DSP) and Sanyukta Uikey (DSP).

This outstanding achievement affirms the diligence, dedication, and the efficacy of the Learners and holistic educational approach championed by Unacademy. The platforms unwavering commitment to delivering high-quality learning experiences has proved to be empowering the students with the knowledge and skills essential for constantly excelling in such esteemed examinations.

Unacademy extends heartfelt congratulations to all successful learners. Unacademy remains dedicated to transforming education by offering a platform for Learners to reach their academic and professional objectives. Consistent exemplary results highlight Unacademys approach to education and this triumph of the Learners in the MPPSC Exam 2023 reaffirms its status as the leading learning platform.

About Unacademy Group

Unacademy was founded by Gaurav Munjal, Hemesh Singh, and Roman Saini in 2015. Started as a YouTube channel by Gaurav Munjal in 2010, Unacademy is India’s largest learning platform with a growing network of 91,000+ registered Educators and over 99 million Learners. With education being imparted in over 14 Indian languages to Learners across 10,000 cities, Unacademy is changing the way India learns. Unacademy Group comprises of Unacademy, Graphy, UnacademyX, NextLevel, and Prepladder.