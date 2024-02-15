702 Unacademy Learners scored more than 99 percentile

60 Learners scored 100 percentile across Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics

State toppers from Delhi (100 percentile), Odisha (99.98 percentile) and Tripura (99.82 percentile) are from Unacademy

Unacademy, Indias largest learning platform, is proud to announce the exceptional performance of its learners in the IIT JEE Main 2024 (Session 1) Exam conducted in January 2024. The outstanding results achieved by Unacademy Learners are a testament to Unacademy’s commitment to providing quality education and ensuring effective exam preparation.

In the recent IIT JEE Main 2024 (Session 1) Exam, several Unacademy Learners secured top ranks and percentile scores across regions. Unacademy Learners Ipsit Mittal from Delhi who scored 100 percentile, Satyendu Kar from Odisha who scored 99.98 percentile, and Antareep Ray from Tripura who, scored 99.82 percentile, emerged as state toppers.

Unacademy Centres spanning across the country in cities such as Kota, Ludhiana, Kolkata, Indore, Pune, Surat, Chandigarh, Hyderabad, â Delhi, Prayagraj, Patna, Ahmedabad, Bikaner and Jaipur, in their first year, have produced phenomenal results with Learners scoring more than 99 percentile.

Unacademy Learners display remarkable performance in the IIT JEE Main 2024 (Session 1) Exam 2â

These achievements highlight the dedication, hard work, and academic excellence of Unacademy learners and Unacademy is proud to have played a part in their journey to academic success in IIT JEE Main 2024 (Session 1) Exam.

Unacademy is committed to empowering more students with the knowledge and skills necessary to excel in competitive exams and pursue their academic goals.