Union Ministry Likely to Extend Ban on Jamaat-e-Islami for Next 5 years

Home

News

Union Home Ministry Likely to Extend Ban on Jamaat-e-Islami for Next 5 years

Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) likely to extend ban on Jamaat-e-Islami for the next 5 years: Sources

Advertise here To book Call 6291968677

Home Minister Amit Shah

New Delhi: The Ministry of Home Affairs on Tuesday extended the ban on Jamaat-e-Islami, Jammu Kashmir for the next five years with immediate effect. The Centre declared the organisation as an ‘unlawful association’. The organisation is found continuing its activities against the security, integrity and sovereignty of the nation.

The outfit was first declared an ‘Unlawful Association’ on February 28, 2019.

“Pursuing PM @narendramodi Ji’s policy of zero tolerance against terrorism and separatism the government has extended the ban on Jamaat-e-Islami, Jammu Kashmir for five years,” Home Minister Amit Shah wrote on X. The home minister said the organisation is found continuing its activities against the security, integrity and sovereignty of the nation.

The outfit was first declared an ‘Unlawful Association’ on February 28, 2019. In a notification, the Union home ministry said the Jamaat-e-Islami, Jammu and Kashmir has been indulging in activities which are prejudicial to internal security and public order and have the potential to disrupt the unity and integrity of the country.

The home ministry has listed 47 cases registered against the JeI and that includes an NIA case for collection of funds used to encourage violent and secessionist activities. The funds were also used by the active cadres and members of Hizb-ul-Mujahideen, Lashkar-e-Taiba and other terrorist organisations through a well-established network of their cadres to organise violent protests, create public unrest and communal disharmony, thus creating a sense of fear and insecurity in Jammu and Kashmir and all over the country.

Another NIA case was registered against the members and cadres of JeI, including Ameer Mohammed Shamsi, chief executive of Al-Huda Educational Trust (AHET), for receiving the funds through AHET, Rajouri, in the name of JeI even after its ban in February, 2019.

The funds were used by the members in anti-national activities in the region of Jammu and Kashmir.

The AHET was formed by the top leadership of the JeI and seven top leaders including accused Ameer Mohammed Shamsi who were the trustees of AHET.







