Meet Vikramaditya Singh, Who Resigns From Himachal Cabinet – Know All About Him

Himachal Pradesh minister Vikramaditya Singh has resigned from the State Cabinet amid the Himachal Political Crisis. Here’s all you need to know about Vikramaditya Singh…

New Delhi: After the Bihar Political Crisis and the turmoil in Maharashtra Politics, there is new political commotion with the Himachal Political Crisis. Amid the trouble brewing for the Congress government in Himachal Pradesh, state minister and son of former Chief Minister of Himachal Pradesh Virbhadra Singh, Vikramaditya Singh has resigned from the Himachal Cabinet. Vikramaditya Singh announced his decision at a press conference held following the Himachal Pradesh Rajya Sabha election result declared on Tuesday. Who is Vikramaditya Singh, what are his educational qualifications and what has his political career been like, read to know in detail…

In fresh trouble for the Congress government in Himachal Pradesh, Vikramaditya Singh, a state minister and the son of the former Chief Minister Virbhadra Singh on Wednesday stepped down from his position. Vikramaditya Singh announced his decision at a press conference held following the Himachal Pradesh Rajya Sabha election result declared on Tuesday. “All I would like to say is that under the current circumstances, it is not correct for me to continue as a part of the government. So, I have decided that I am resigning from the Council of Ministers. I am resigning as a minister,” Singh said.

Who Is Vikramaditya Singh

An Indian politician and an MLA from Shimla Rural constituency, Vikramaditya Singh is the son of former Chief Minister of Himachal Pradesh, Virbhadhra Singh; his mother Pratibha Singh is also an MP from Mandi, the Lok Sabha Constitutency. Born in Shimla district in the royal Rajput family of Bushahr (princely state), Vikramaditya Singh was crowned the titular king of the erstwhile princely state of Bushahr.

Vikramaditya Singh Educational Qualifications

Vikramaditya Singh did his schooling from Bishop Cotton School in Shimla post which he did his graduation in History from Hansraj College and Masters in the same subject from St Stephen’s College, University of Delhi. He began his political career in 2013.

Vikramaditya Singh Political Career

As mentioned earlier, Vikramaditya Singh’s state political journey began in the year 2013 when he associated with the Himachal Pradesh Congress Committee. He was elected as Himachal Pradesh state youth congress president in year 2013 and remained so, till the year 2017. It was in 2017, that Vikramaditya Singh won from the Shimla Rural Constituency as the MLA for HP Legislative Assembly and again, in 2022. On January 8, 2024 he came the PWD, Youth Services and Sports, Urban Development Minister of HP in the Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu Ministry.







