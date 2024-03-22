Upping itself in Every Corner: SGT Hospital Keeps Making New Strides

SGT Medical College, Hospital and Research Institute conducted a Continuous Medical Education (CME) program for its doctors and medical students on “Maternal & Child Health” on 19th March 2024, a subject that is of national priority. The chief guest for this event was Dr. Virender Yadav (MD, DNB Cardiology), Civil Surgeon, Gurugram.

SGT Leaders pictured next to Dr. Virender Yadav, Civil Surgeon, Gurugram, at the CME event

The event had renowned medicos from all over Delhi-NCR educating a transfixed audience on a bevy of topics in neonatal care and maternal health, from health strategies to the latest transformations:

Dr. Sanjay Wazir, a renowned neonatologist from Gurugram and medical director of Motherhood Women & Children Hospital, delivered a talk on “Neonatology in OPD Practice,” addressing the daily problems of mothers with neonates.

Dr. Pankaj Garg, Senior Consultant from the Department of Neonatology at Sir Ganga Ram Hospital, New Delhi, enlightened the audience about a sea change in neonatal care in the last two decades.

Advertise here To book Call 6291968677

Dr. J. P. Rajliwal, Dy Civil Surgeon, IDSP District Immunization Officer, District Malaria Officer, and District Surveillance Officer, delivered an important talk on the review of maternal and child deaths.

Dr. Jyotsana Suri, Professor and Incharge of Critical Care Obstetrics at VMMC and Safdarjung Hospital, New Delhi, delivered a talk on complications of pre-eclampsia in obstetrics. Preeclampsia is common and is responsible for significant maternal and neonatal mortality and morbidity.

Dr. Nandani Sharma, retired Professor & Head of the Department of Community Medicine, Maulana Azad Medical College, New Delhi, talked on “National Health Programs in Maternal and Child Health – Status and the Way Forward.”

Dr. Jagbir Malik, Professor & Head of the Department of Community Medicine, SGT Hospital, talked about “Maternal and Newborn Health Strategies.”

All the talks were well-perceived and generated a lot of enthusiasm among the audience.

The Chief Guest, Dr. Virender Yadav, also visited the hospital’s new “Dialysis Unit,” which has ten dialysis machines and can now cater to more clientele with chronic kidney disease. Dr. Yadav is someone who is well familiar with the hospital’s commitment to breaking down barriers and promoting equitable healthcare access for everyone, as he was also present for our launch of the “Senior Citizen Health Card” initiative, which provided additional benefits and support to the elderly in the nearby communities.

SGT Leaders pictured next to Dr. Virender Yadav, Civil Surgeon, Gurugram, at the CME event

Recently, on 15th January 2024, our Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) was upgraded from 8 beds to a 21-bed NICU with the latest equipment available. This shows our grit and determination to achieve our goal of becoming an unrivaled centre of excellence and compassionate care.

At SGT Hospital, our team of experienced gynecologists, along with round-the-clock medical and paramedical backups, provides care for all kinds of emergencies, high-risk pregnancies, and gynecological disorders. Our Pediatric Department offers expert pediatric care and ensures top-notch medical support and care for neonates and infants. SGT Medical College Hospital and Research Institute remains steadfast in its mission to deliver excellence in healthcare and looks forward to continuing its journey of serving the community with compassion, expertise, and innovation.

About SGT University

One of the best universities in India, SGT University in Gurugram, provides courses in eighteen faculties, including a range of undergraduate, graduate, and doctorate programs. It has the admirable goal of giving everyone in society access to higher education, as well as the vision of closing the skill gap and producing top-tier business professionals.

The National Reference Simulation Centre for Nursing & Medical Sciences, which was established in collaboration with Jhpiego, Laerdal Medical India, is located at SGT University, a leader in research and innovation. Additionally, the university is home to a multispecialty SGT Hospital with NABH and NABL accreditation. The hospital gives medical students real-world experience while also serving the local communities.

The university makes sure that community service is its top priority, and it takes pride in connecting its researchers with local companies that want to work together on research projects. SGT University is renowned for its contributions to environmental science, engineering, data science, medicine, and dentistry. It has also received numerous awards for its services to higher education, such as the “Diamond Rating” from QS I-GAUGE and the “Diamond Band” in the “Mental Health & Wellbeing” category from R World Institutional Ranking. Because of the universitys strong industry connections, cutting-edge labs have been established in partnership with well-known international organizations like Apple, IBM, SAP, Oracle, SMC India, UNESCO Bioethics, Laerdal-Jhpiego, and many others. By continuously turning out highly qualified and employable professionals, SGT University has made a name for itself in the academic community.