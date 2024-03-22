Supreme Court Agrees To Hear Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwals Plea Against ED Arrest Today

New Delhi: Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud assigns Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal’s plea for a hearing before a bench headed by Justice Sanjiv Khanna today itself. Senior advocate Abhishek Manu Singhv

Supreme Court of India

New Delhi: Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud assigns Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal’s plea for a hearing before a bench headed by Justice Sanjiv Khanna today itself. Senior advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi mentioned the plea of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal against his arrest by the Enforcement Directorate at his residence in connection with the Delhi Excise Policy case.

A two-judge bench of SC headed by Justice Khanna tells senior advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi that if it is a written petition, then it will be before a three-judge bench.

Senior advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi while mentioning the plea of Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal for an urgent hearing tells the Supreme Court that “If this process goes on, before the first vote is cast, a lot of senior leaders will be behind bars. Please take it up.”







