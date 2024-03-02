Home

Uttarakhand Lok Sabha Election 2024 Candidates List: Ajay Bhatt To Contest From Nainital – Check Complete List Here

Lok Sabha Polls 2024: BJP announced the first list of candidates for the Lok Sabha elections. Check Uttarakhand list here.

Uttarakhand Lok Sabha Election 2024 Candidates List

1. Tehri Garhwal- Smt. Mala Rajya Laxmi Shah

2. Shri Ajay Tamta- Almora

3. Shri Ajay Bhatt- Nainital- Udhamsingh Nagar

BJP Madhya Pradesh List

The BJP’s first list of 24 candidates for Lok Sabha from Madhya Pradesh featured former chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and Union minister Jyotiraditya Scindia, while Bhopal MP Pragya Singh Thakur was replaced by another candidate. The party released a list of 195 candidates on Saturday.

Chouhan, who led the BJP to victory in the last year’s assembly elections yet was replaced by Mohan Yadav as CM, will contest his sixth election for the Lok Sabha from Vidisha, a seat represented by BJP stalwarts like the late Atal Bihari Vajpayee (1991) and Sushma Swaraj (2009 and 2014), and newspaper publisher Ramnath Goenka (1971).

The party fielded Alok Sharma, a former mayor from Bhopal, in place of sitting MP Pragya Singh Thakur, who is accused in the Malegaon blast case and who has courted controversy many times due to her statements. Thakur had defeated Congress stalwart Digvijaya Singh in 2019 by a margin of 3.65 lakh votes.

The saffron party did not announce its candidate from Chhindwara. There was speculation until a few days ago about Congress veteran Kamal Nath and his son and sitting MP Nakul Nath planning to switch sides. The Naths, however, denied that they would be joining the BJP.

Union ministers Faggan Singh Kulaste and Virendra Singh Khatik were fielded from their current constituencies.

In 2019, the BJP won 28 out of 29 Lok Sabha seats in Madhya Pradesh. The party on Saturday announced new candidates for 11 seats while repeating 13 sitting MPs on its list of 24.

The seats where new candidates were announced are Morena, Gwalior, Sagar, Bhopal, Damoh, Sidhi, Jabalpur, Hoshangabad, Ratlam, Vidisha and Guna.

The seats where sitting MPs were given another chance include Bhind (Sandhya Rai), Tikamgarh (Union Minister Virendra Kumar), Khajuraho (state BJP president V D Sharma), Satna (Ganesh Singh), Rewa (Janardan Mishra), Shahdol (Himadri Singh), Mandla (union minister Faggan Singh Kulaste), Rajgarh (Rodmal Nagar), Dewas (Mahendra Singh Solanki), Mandsaur (Sudhir Gupta), Khargone (Gajendra Patel), Khandwa (Gyaneshwar Patil) and Betul (Durgadas Uikey).

In the November 2023 assembly elections, the BJP fielded seven MPs, including union ministers Narendra Singh Tomar, Faggan Singh Kulaste and Prahlad Patel. After winning elections, Tomar, an MP from Morena, became Speaker of the Assembly, while Patel, a parliamentarian from Damoh, became the minister in the state cabinet.

