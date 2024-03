By Suhrid Ghosh:- As Prime Minister left West Bengal starting the publicity for the Upcoming Election. People of West Bengal following the Councillors of Trinamool Congress are getting the walls to be ready to start the publicity of Upcoming Elections.

We found Shri Alok Halder, Councillor of Diamond Harbour Municipality 11no Ward to work with his members to get the walls of Diamond Harbour ready for the publicity of Upcoming Elections.