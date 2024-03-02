NationalPolitics

Rajasthan BJP Announces 15 Candidates, Bhupendra Yadav To Contest From Alwar

Loksabha Polls 2024: The Rajasthan BJP has announced 15 candidates.Check the full list here.

Lok Sabha Polls 2024: Rajasthan BJP Announces 15 Candidates, Bhupendra Yadav To Contest From Alwar
Loksabha Polls 2024: The Bhartiya Janata Party has released the first list of candidates for the Lok Sabha elections, in which there are fifteen seats. Notably, the names were approved at the meeting of the Central Election Committee on February 29.

In the first list, candidates have been fielded for 15 seats in Rajasthan.

BJP Candidate List: Rajasthan

Arjunram Meghwal- Bikaner

Om Birla: Kota

Bhupendra Yadav-Alwar

Ram Swaroop Koli – Bharatpur

Jyoti Mirdha-Nagaur

PP Choudhary- Pali

Gajendra Shekhawat- Jodhpur

Kailash Choudhary- Barmer

Numbaram Choudhary – Jalore

Bannalal- Udaipur

Mahendra Malviya- Banswara

CP Joshi- Chittorgarh.




