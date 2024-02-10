Valentine’s Day: Explore Credit Card Dining Offers for the Perfect Date

Bajaj Markets, a subsidiary of Bajaj Finserv, holds a treasure trove of credit cards that can make one’s Valentine’s Day unlike any other. For those looking to indulge in a memorable dining experience without breaking the bank, credit card dining offers present an enticing opportunity to elevate the celebration.

Credit card dining offers for the perfect Valentines Day celebration

Here are a few of the 30+ credit cards available on Bajaj Markets that can enhance the Valentines Day plans:

Axis Bank MY ZONE Credit Card

Joining Fee: Rs. 500

Offer: Instant discount on food deliveries through Swiggy for a candle-light dinner at home

IndusInd Bank Platinum Aura EDGE Credit Card

Annual Fee: NIL

Offer: 1.5 saving points for every Rs. 100 spent on restaurant bills for the Valentine’s party

Axis Bank NEO Credit Card

Joining Fee: Rs. 250

Offer: 15% off on dining bills at a partner restaurant for a dinner date

Apart from the special dining offers, some of these cards come with movie-ticket discounts, fuel surcharge waivers, and more. One can apply for these credit cards online on the Bajaj Markets app or website. The process requires only a few minutes of ones time and minimal documentation. In addition to the 30+ credit card options, Bajaj Markets also hosts insurance, loans, and investment options along with other value-added services.

