Vantara: Reliance Foundation Anant Ambani Launches Animal Rescue And Care Facility

New Delhi: Reliance Industries and Reliance Foundation announced the launch of the Vantara (Star of the Forest) programme on Monday. Vantara is an umbrella initiative which aims to rescue, treat, care and rehabilitate injured, abused and threatened animals, both in India and abroad. The initiative is conceptualised by Anant Ambani, director on the boards of RIL and Reliance Foundation.

“What started as a passion for me at a very young age has become a mission now with Vantara. We are focused at protecting critically endangered species native to India. We also want to restore vital habitats and address urgent threats to species and establish Vantara as a leading-edge conservation programme,” Anant Ambani said on the occasion.

All You Need To Know Vantara

Vantara is spread over 3,000 acres within the Green Belt of Reliance’s Jamnagar Refinery Complex in Gujarat

Vantara aims to be one of the leading contributors to conservation efforts globally.

Vantara has rescued more than 200 elephants and thousands of other animals, reptiles and birds from unsafe situations over the last few years.

It has undertaken initiatives in key species including rhino, leopard and crocodile rehabilitation.

Explaining the philosophy that inspired him to establish Vantara, Ambani added, “Vantara is a combination of the age-old ethical value of compassion with the excellence of modern scientific and technological professionalism. I see Jeev Seva (animal care) as a seva towards the almighty as well as humanity. I drew inspiration to do this from my mother. In the Hindu religion, it is said that animals are dear to the gods.”

“We have saved more than 200 elephants and brought them here from all parts of the country. We do ‘sewa’ of elephants here. This is not a zoological park but a ‘sewalaya’. The 600-acre area has been developed as a natural habitat for elephants,” he said.

“We have made a veterinary hospital with state-of-the-art technology. The hospital has MRI & CT scan machines, endoscopic robotic surgery machines and 6 surgical centres. We also put prosthetics for the animals at the hospital here … The zoological park will be opened to the public soon,” said Ambani.

“Vantara aims to partner with the Zoo Authority of India and other relevant government organisations in improving all the 150-plus zoos in India in terms of training, capacity building and animal care infrastructure. We hope Vantara becomes a beacon of hope globally and can showcase how a forward-thinking institution can help the global biodiversity conservation initiatives,” he added.