Vikram Mehra of Saregama India Ltd. Newest to Join the Alibaug Community

Vikram Mehra, the Managing Director of Saregama India Ltd., has joined the ranks of prominent figures investing in the tranquil coastal enclave of Awas, Alibaug. His recent property acquisition marks the beginning of his journey to create a dream retreat in collaboration with Aditya Kilachands Avas Bespoke, an integral extension of Avas Living. Situated in the idyllic town of Awas, Alibaug, Avas Living stands as a pinnacle of ultra-luxury, a gated wellness community.

Aditya Kilachand highlights, “The seamless approach of Avas Bespoke allows homeowners to be involved in every step of the process while minimising the stress and time investment associated with building a custom home. Our commitment to holistic wellness is reflected in all our villas, which typically start at 25 crores. The design philosophy incorporates abundant greenery, sunlight in every room, spacious indoor and outdoor areas, and timeless modern finishes, following a biophilic approach.”

The serene ambiance of Alibaug, coupled with its convenient proximity to the city, strategically positions it as the ideal locale for many to choose as their second home destination. Poised to emerge as a top-tier destination in India, the region is slated for significant development, including new state-of-the-art hospitals, international schools, the Trans Harbour Link, and the introduction of various dining and entertainment establishments in the next 2-3 years. Anticipating further enhancements, such as additional Ro-Pax vessels and water taxi services, the area is likely to witness a surge in property prices. Notably, this wave of development has attracted eminent homeowners like Virat Kohli, Deepika Padukone, Radhakishan Damani, Rohit Sharma, Shah Rukh Khan, Sachin Tendulkar, Amitabh Chaudhry, and other prominent personalities.