11.7 C
New York

WATCH: Fire Breaks Out At Perfume Godown In Kolkata

National

Published:

Reading time: Less than 1 min.

A massive fire broke out at a perfume godown located at Elliot Road in Kolkata on Saturday. Fire tenders are at the spot.

Source

admin
adminhttps://www.thetimesofbengal.com

Related articles

spot_img

Recent articles

spot_img
Premium Content

© We are news aggregrator. For any need email us to thetimesofbengal@gmail.com