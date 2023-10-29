WATCH: Fire Breaks Out At Perfume Godown In Kolkata National Published: October 29, 2023 Reading time: Less than 1 min. FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsApp A massive fire broke out at a perfume godown located at Elliot Road in Kolkata on Saturday. Fire tenders are at the spot. Source Share this:Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on X (Opens in new window)Click to print (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window) FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsApp adminhttps://www.thetimesofbengal.com Related articles ‘Leaders Enjoying Luxury While…’: BJP Chides TMC As Bus With Delhi-Bound Supporters Meets Accident National October 29, 2023 Mamata Banerjee’s Nephew Abhishek Banerjee Reaches Delhi Ahead Of TMC Protests Over MGNREGA Funds National October 29, 2023 BJP Stage Protest In West Bengal Assembly Over TMC’s ‘Misgovernance’ National October 29, 2023 Mamata Banerjee’s Nephew Abhishek Banerjee Gets Summoned By Enforcement Directorate National October 29, 2023 Recent articles ‘Leaders Enjoying Luxury While…’: BJP Chides TMC As Bus With Delhi-Bound Supporters Meets Accident National October 29, 2023 Mamata Banerjee’s Nephew Abhishek Banerjee Reaches Delhi Ahead Of TMC Protests Over MGNREGA Funds National October 29, 2023 BJP Stage Protest In West Bengal Assembly Over TMC’s ‘Misgovernance’ National October 29, 2023 Mamata Banerjee’s Nephew Abhishek Banerjee Gets Summoned By Enforcement Directorate National October 29, 2023