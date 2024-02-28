Water Supply in This City To Be Cut by 15 Percent Till March 5

Home

Water Supply in This City Cut by 15 Percent Till March 5; Check Affected Areas

Following the fire, the civic body imposed a 30 to 100 per cent water cut in several parts of the island city and eastern suburbs.

Mumbai: The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has said that Mumbai and neighbouring areas will witness a 15 percent reduction in water supply till March 5. The water supply to some parts of the eastern suburbs was impacted after a transformer caught fire at the pumping station in the neighbouring Thane district on Monday evening.

It is important to note that the supply from the Golanji, Fosbery, Raoli and Bhandarwada reservoirs was also hit.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) issued a release on Tuesday evening stating that it has started 15 pumps at the affected Pise pumping station but the repairing of the third transformer is expected to take time till March 5.

“A 15 per cent water cut will be imposed in the island city, eastern suburbs and western suburbs, some areas in Bhiwandi and Thane cities and elsewhere where the BMC supplies water, till March 5,” as per the release.

Mumbai receives 3,800 MLD of water every day from Bhatsa, Upper Vaitarna, Middle Vaitarna, Tansa, Modak Sagar, Vihar, and Tulsi reservoirs, located in Mumbai, Thane, and Nashik districts.







