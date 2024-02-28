Home

Business

Standard Capital Approves Fund Raising Plan | Check Key Details Here

Standard Capital Markets Limited is working on a strategy to raise funds through preferential issue, rights issue or other means.

Advertise here To book Call 6291968677

Image for representational purposes

Share Market News: The Board of Directors of Standard Capital Markets met on February 27, the company informed the stock market. The board has approved its plan raise funds through equity shares or convertible securities. The Board of Directors have “Considered and discussed the purpose of raising funds issuance of one or more instruments including equity shares/convertible securities either by way of Preferential Issue/Rights Issue/or any other mode. As part of our strategic financial planning, the company has actively engaged with various institutions to explore and facilitate the mode of such issuance,” said Standard Capital Markets in a regulatory filing.

Standard Capital Markets Limited is working on a strategy to raise funds through preferential issue, rights issue or other means. The company is working on a plan to raise funds by talking to many institutions.

Standard Capital Markets Limited: Check Key Details Here

The authorised capital of Standard Capital Advisors Limited will be Rs 5 crore divided into 50 lakh equity shares of Rs. 10 face value.

The new company of Standard Capital will do the work of merchant banking.

Shares of Standard Capital Markets Limited, with a market cap of around Rs 496 crore, have a 52-week high of Rs 3.52 and a 52-week low of Rs 1.15.

Shares of Standard Capital Market have given a return of eight per cent to investors in 5 days.

In the last one month, shares of Standard Capital Market have seen a rise of 13 per cent from the level of Rs 2.86.

Shares of Standard Capital Market were at the level of 12 paise on August 28, 2023 from where investors have got a return of 2708 percent.

Over the past year, the stock has produced incredible multibagger returns of 2,192.86% and 2,575.00% over the last half-year.

In 2024, the scrip climbed 17.58% year to date (YTD).







