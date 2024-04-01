West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee Meets Cyclone Victims At Hospital in Jalpaiguri

Home

Jalpaiguri cyclone: As the cyclone wreaked havoc in West Bengal’s Jalpaiguri, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee met the victims of the cyclone at the Jalpaiguri Super Specialty Hospital.

Jalpaiguri: As the cyclone wreaked havoc in West Bengal's Jalpaiguri, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee met the victims of the cyclone at the Jalpaiguri Super Specialty Hospital. Speaking to the media, CM Banerjee said that a disaster occurred, due to which several houses were damaged and 5 people died. Two others are in serious condition. "The administration is on the spot and providing the necessary help. The government is doing everything possible to help the victims," she assured.








