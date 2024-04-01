NationalPolitics

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee Meets Cyclone Victims At Hospital in Jalpaiguri

Jalpaiguri cyclone: As the cyclone wreaked havoc in West Bengal’s Jalpaiguri, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee met the victims of the cyclone at the Jalpaiguri Super Specialty Hospital.

Jalpaiguri: As the cyclone wreaked havoc in West Bengal’s Jalpaiguri, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee met the victims of the cyclone at the Jalpaiguri Super Specialty Hospital. Speaking to the media, CM Banerjee said that a disaster occurred, due to which several houses were damaged and 5 people died. Two others are in serious condition. “The administration is on the spot and providing the necessary help. The government is doing everything possible to help the victims,” she assured. Meanwhile, King Charles III made his most significant public appearance, his first since his recent cancer diagnosis, attending the traditional Easter Mattins church service at St George’s Chapel in Windsor, CNN reported. The King, 75, appeared in good spirits, arriving with his wife, Queen Camilla, by his side. Stay tuned to this LIVE Blog for all the latest updates on national and international events.




