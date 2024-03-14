West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee Sustains ‘Major Injury’ in Accident, Rushed To SSKM Hospital

New Delhi: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday sustained major injury in an accident at home, according to the reports. The Trinamool Congress (TMC) has informed that its party supremo has been taken to SSKM hospital for further treatment. “Our chairperson @MamataOfficial sustained a major injury. Please keep her in your prayers,” TMC said.

According to sources, she was admitted to the state-run SSKM Hospital in Kolkata. The details of how she received the injury are still awaited. TMC national general secretary and Mamata’s nephew Abhishek Banerjee got her admitted to the hospital, according to party sources.

State BJP president Sukanta Majumdar wished her a speedy recovery. “Our prayers are with her for a quick return to good health,” he posted on X.

#WATCH | Balurghat: West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee sustained 'a major injury', State BJP President Sukanta Majumdar says, "We wish for the speedy recovery of the chief minister…" pic.twitter.com/bTKhgt0Mqr — ANI (@ANI) March 14, 2024







