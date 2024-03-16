NationalPolitics

West Bengal Lok Sabha Poll Date Announced; Voting To Take Place In 7 Phases

West Bengal Lok Sabha Poll: The Lok Sabha polls in the state will be conducted in 7 phases, keeping in mind security reasons.

Mamata Banerjee has written a letter to PM Modi.

West Bengal Lok Sabha Poll Date: The Election Commission of India has announced the dates for the Lok Sabha polls in West Bengal. The state, known for its vibrant political landscape, will witness voting for the General Elections in 7 phases. This decision is crucial, as West Bengal plays a significant role in the national political scenario of the state, where the AITMC, BJP and Left have a direct fight.

General Election For Lok Sabha 2024

City Wise Voting Dates List

Voting Date for Lok Sabha Elections 2024 in Howrah- May 20, 2024

Voting Date for Lok Sabha Elections 2024 in Kanthi- May 25, 2024

Voting Date for Lok Sabha Elections 2024 in Diamond Harbour- June 1, 2024

Voting Date for Lok Sabha Elections 2024 in Bardhaman-Durgapur- May 13, 2024

Voting Date for Lok Sabha Elections 2024 in Berhampore- May 13, 2024

Voting Date for Lok Sabha Elections 2024 in Hoogly- May 20, 2024

Voting Date for Lok Sabha Elections 2024 in Jadavpur- June 1, 2024

Voting Date for Lok Sabha Elections 2024 in Kolkara Uttar- June 1, 2024

Voting Date for Lok Sabha Elections 2024 in Kolkata Dakshin- June 1, 2024

State-wise Lok Sabha Poll Dates

All Phases Map

