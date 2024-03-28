ACA serves show-cause notice to Hanuma Vihari after captaincy controversy

Vihari has yet to respond to the notice that was served after the ACA apex council meeting a few days ago. “Yes, we have served him a show-cause notice and we are awaiting his reply,” an ACA official told PTI. The official added that the association did not want to prolong the issue.
“This is just to find what made him react the way he did last month. He has not reached out to us, so this is a chance for him to come out with his grievances,” the official further said. “After all, we value Vihari and his contributions to the growth of state cricket as he has played a big part in Andhra going up in the ranks in domestic cricket.”
Later, Vihari, who has played 16 Tests for India, also posted a letter of support from his fellow Andhra players on his X account.
However, KN Prudhuvi Raj, the 17th player during the match against Bengal whom Vihari hinted had a role to play in the matter, also took to social media and said Vihari had made false accusations against him.
“Personal attacks and vulgar language are not acceptable in any kind of human platform. Everyone in the team knows what happened that day,” Raj wrote on his Instagram handle.
