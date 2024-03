Brook’s absence leaves Capitals with an overseas roster comprising Warner, Marsh, Tristan Stubbs, Shai hope, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje and Jhye Richardson. Capitals had finished ninth out of ten last season, having won only five out of 14 games under Warner’s captaincy. They will be led in IPL 2024 by Pant, who was given clearance to play as a wicketkeeper-batter by the BCCI after recovering from injuries suffered in a car accident in December 2022.