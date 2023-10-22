Manchester United Say ‘Big Goodbye’ To Bobby Charlton With Emotional Win Sports Published: October 22, 2023 Reading time: Less than 1 min. FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsApp Manchester United beat Sheffield United 2-1 on Saturday on an emotionally charged evening as the Premier League giants said a “big goodbye” to club great Bobby Charlton, who died earlier in the day.Share this:Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on X (Opens in new window)Click to print (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window) FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsApp Related articles India vs New Zealand Live Score, World Cup 2023: Rain Threat Looms As Unbeaten India, New Zealand Square-off Sports October 22, 2023 “Not A Team That…”: Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma Sum Up New Zealand Side Ahead Of World Cup Clash Sports October 22, 2023 ICC Rates Ahmedabad, Chennai World Cup Pitches ‘Average’. Rahul Dravid Responds Sports October 22, 2023 ICC Rates Ahmedabad, Chennai Cricket World Cup Pitches ‘Average’. Rahul Dravid Says “Disagree…” Sports October 22, 2023 Recent articles India vs New Zealand Live Score, World Cup 2023: Rain Threat Looms As Unbeaten India, New Zealand Square-off Sports October 22, 2023 “Not A Team That…”: Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma Sum Up New Zealand Side Ahead Of World Cup Clash Sports October 22, 2023 ICC Rates Ahmedabad, Chennai World Cup Pitches ‘Average’. Rahul Dravid Responds Sports October 22, 2023 ICC Rates Ahmedabad, Chennai Cricket World Cup Pitches ‘Average’. Rahul Dravid Says “Disagree…” Sports October 22, 2023