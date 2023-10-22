12.6 C
New York

Manchester United Say ‘Big Goodbye’ To Bobby Charlton With Emotional Win

Sports

Published:

Reading time: Less than 1 min.

Manchester United beat Sheffield United 2-1 on Saturday on an emotionally charged evening as the Premier League giants said a “big goodbye” to club great Bobby Charlton, who died earlier in the day.

