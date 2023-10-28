Actress Ushasi Ray, Aparajita Auddy and Ditipriya Roy paid visit to the apartments on Maha Sashthi, Mahasaptami and MahashtamiActress Ushasi Ray, Aparajita Auddy and Ditipriya Roy paid visit to the apartments on Maha Sashthi, Mahasaptami and Mahashtami  

The fifth edition of Merlin Group’s annual puja parikrama has been an enchanting one this year. Merlin Group’s annual puja initiative “Merlin Er Sera Pujo” has witnessed the presence of actresses including Ushasi Ray ,Aparajita Auddy and Ditipriya Roy on Shasthi, Saptami and Ashtami across all housing complexes of Merlin Group this year. The reverberating sound of the dhak mixed with the aroma of the dhunuchi , women Clad in the most beautiful attires, adorning the heaviest of jewels and thickest of bangles with sindoor and bindis on their temple and the quintessential taste of the traditional Bhog prepared with devotion and the profuse love and hospitality showered by the people of Merlin Group’s Housing complexes, made their experience memorable.

Durga Puja , the Unesco tagged festival cuts across all religions and cultures in Bengal and like every year it witnessed over enthusiasm, joy , exuberance and ecstasy across all housing complexes of Merlin Group. Merlin group instituted “Merlin er Sera Pujo” five years back to celebrate the biggest ever festival of Bengalis and to motivate residents of the housing complexes of Merlin Group across Kolkata and rest of Bengal. The aim was to add up to the spirit of celebration of Durga Puja in Housing apartments in an innovative way.

Shri Saket Mohta, Managing Director, Merlin Group, said , “ Merlin Er Sera Pujo is an initiative from the house of Merlin Group to create a beautiful memory of our valued residents around Durga Puja. We at Merlin group always value our residents and their emotions. It was really commendable to have witnessed huge energy and joy among the residents of Merlin Housing complexes in organizing the Durga Puja across Kolkata, Howrah and Hooghly. We will continue holding the Merlin er Sera Pujo award in the years to come ”.

This year, celebrities visited 18 housing complexes namely , “Merlin Iland” on Picnic Garden, “Merlin Aspire” at New Town , “Merlin 5th Avenue” at Mahisbathan, Sector V, Salt Lake, “Merlin Uttara” in Konnagar, Uttarpara, “Merlin Gangotri” in Konnagar, “Merlin Twins” at – Raja Rammohan Roy Rd, Sukanta pally, “Merlin Crest” at Diamond Harbour Rd, “Merlin Vasundhara” – Near Sarsuna, Dakshin Behala Rd, “Merlin Grove” at – Sarada Pally, “Merlin Laurel Garden” at – Dutta para, Purba barisha , “Merlin Sapphire” near – Behala Flying Club Road, Parnasree, “Merlin Emerald” at – Ho Chi Minh Sarani, Shibrampur, “Merlin The One” at Raja Rammohan Roy Rd, Prafulla Sen Colony, “ Merlin Jabakusum” at New Alipore, “Merlin Legacy” at CIT road, Entally , “Merlin Warden Lakeview” at Ultadanga, “Merlin Maximus” at Sodepur , and “Merlin Waterfront” at Howrah.