Fashion & LifestyleInternational

‘Auto Ektu Darao’PRESENTED BY ASHA AUDIO COMPANY

Photo of admin admin Send an email 4 mins ago
0 0 Less than a minute

Asha Audio Company presented, ‘Auto Ektu Darao’ sung by Rana Dolu. Music Arrangement is done by Ashu Chakraborty . Lyrics are done by Riju Ghose. The song is now available in Asha Audio’s YouTube channel and across all music platforms.’Auto Ektu Darao’ is a different kind of modern song released by Asha Audio Group. It was a wonderful experience to work with Rana Dolui, Ashu Chakraborty and Riju Ghose. The taste of this song can enrich our mood. This is a funny autobiographical song about the auto we use everyday. We are hopeful that the audience will like to listen to this song, ” said Apeksha Lahiri, Asha Audio Company.

Photo of admin admin Send an email 4 mins ago
0 0 Less than a minute
Photo of admin

admin

Related Articles

Unlock the Key to Knowledge with NRI’s Guide on Managing Real Estate in India, Penned by Mr. Dhananjai Agarwal

10 hours ago

Chitkara University Organises Festival “Never Ending Story 2023”

1 day ago

5 reasons to invest in Bajaj Finserv Balanced Advantage Fund; NFO closes on 8th December

1 day ago

BD India’s ‘Safety-First’ Initiative Brings Spotlight on Healthcare Worker Safety

1 day ago

Leave a Reply

Back to top button

Adblock Detected

Please allow our advertisement to let us grow