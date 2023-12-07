‘Auto Ektu Darao’PRESENTED BY ASHA AUDIO COMPANY

Asha Audio Company presented, ‘Auto Ektu Darao’ sung by Rana Dolu. Music Arrangement is done by Ashu Chakraborty . Lyrics are done by Riju Ghose. The song is now available in Asha Audio’s YouTube channel and across all music platforms.’Auto Ektu Darao’ is a different kind of modern song released by Asha Audio Group. It was a wonderful experience to work with Rana Dolui, Ashu Chakraborty and Riju Ghose. The taste of this song can enrich our mood. This is a funny autobiographical song about the auto we use everyday. We are hopeful that the audience will like to listen to this song, ” said Apeksha Lahiri, Asha Audio Company.