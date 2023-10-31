Bingo! Tedhe Medhe introduces a new creative comedy web series ‘Institute of Isspecial Talents’ in partnership with Hoi Choi

Bingo! TedheMedhe, the delicious snacks from ITC Ltd., is thrilled to announce its association with the popular regional OTT platform, Hoichoi. Known for its innovative and entertaining approach, Bingo! Tedhe Medhe has created an exclusive mini-series titled Institute of Isspecial Talents. It is a never-before featured spoof comedy of Bengali stars teaching their own special talents to a group of young college students.

The rise of OTT platforms has revolutionised the entertainment industry and viewers now prefer to consume content on these platforms. Bingo! Tedhe Medhe has embraced this trend by launching rib-tickling series for its consumers in West Bengal through the Institute of Isspecial Talents. Some of the most popular stars of Bengali cinema embrace the very characters through which they have gained a reputation amongst their audience and try to teach a group of young students the tricks to master the same. The following are the episodes and the iconic personalities featuring in them:

Episode 1: “Potanormetry” by Silajit – Learn how to solve your love problems from the guru himself.

Episode 2: “Melodrama” by Geetashree – The ultimate drama queen teaches how any drama can turn into melodrama in a matter of seconds.

Episode 3: “Gundagraphy” by Sumit Ganguly – The ultimate villain studies!

Episode 4: “Jamaistry” by Rajatabha Dutta – The father-in-law specialist teaches how to keep the “pari” of the house happy.

Commenting on the association, Mr. Suresh Chand, VP & Head of Marketing, Snacks, Noodles and Pasta, ITC Foods said, “The series is a perfect example of Bingo!’s commitment to providing our consumers engaging and entertaining content. We are confident that the series will be a hit with our target audience in West Bengal. The wacky, spoofy comedy perfectly aligns with Bingo! Tedhe Medhe’s style of communicating to its audience. Through this mini-series we are aiming to make a resounding impact during the upcoming festive season.”

“We are excited to partner with Bingo! Tedhe Medhe to bring ‘Institute of Isspecial Talents’ to our viewers in West Bengal. This unique mini-series is a perfect blend of comedy and entertainment. We believe that this collaboration is a great example of how brands can come together to create innovative and engaging content for their consumers.” spokesperson from Hoichoi said.

The four branded episodes are of 7-8 minutes duration, each. These episodes will air as freemium content on the Hoichoi platform. As Bingo! Tedhe Medhe continues to be a pioneer in delivering entertainment to its consumers, Institute of Isspecial Talents promises to be a hilarious and entertaining journey that will leave audiences laughing, learning and wanting for more.