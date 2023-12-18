Desun Hospital is thrilled to share a remarkable success story in critical care medicine, highlighting the extraordinary recovery of Mr. Soumitra Roy from Egra, who admitted to Desun Hospital with a severe medical condition demanding urgent attention.

Mr. Roy’s journey began with a high-grade fever persisting for one week, accompanied by a one-day loss of consciousness. Upon arrival at Desun’s emergency department, he was in a critical gasping condition, requiring immediate intubation and ventilation. Subsequently, Mr. Roy was transferred to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU), where he developed Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome (ARDS).

A comprehensive fever panel investigation uncovered scroptipous, leading to the prescription of doxycycline. Despite aggressive treatment, Mr. Roy developed atrial fibrillation with a fast ventricular rate. Intensive medical interventions were implemented, yet no response was observed, prompting the administration of electric shock therapy. He persevered through a challenging 14-day period of ventilation.

Upon discharge, Mr. Roy left the hospital in a stable condition, with a saturation oxygen level of 98%, and remarkably, no bedsores were observed. Notably, Mr. Roy, a retired police officer, had no pre-existing comorbidities.

Dr. Paromita Trivedi, Eminent Critical Care Specialist at Desun Hospital, shared her thoughts on Mr. Roy’s case: “Mr. Roy’s journey was a testament to the collaborative efforts of our medical team. His response to treatment and subsequent recovery showcase the dedication and expertise that Desun Hospital brings to critical care situations.”

Desun Hospital remains steadfast in its commitment to delivering exceptional healthcare services, and we extend our heartfelt congratulations to Mr. Soumitra Roy on his remarkable and successful recovery.